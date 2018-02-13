ProMedica signs agreement to keep Toledo's last abortion clinic open

ProMedica has entered an agreement to keep Toledo's last abortion clinic open.

ProMedica Board of Trustees authorized ProMedica to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network of Toledo.

At a special meeting held earlier this evening, the ProMedica Board of Trustees authorized ProMedica to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network. The transfer agreement formally puts in writing an existing practice to provide emergency medical care to all who need it in our community. Entering into this agreement aligns with ProMedica's Mission and values, including our focus on being a health system dedicated to the well-being of northwest Ohio and our belief that no one is beyond the reach of life-saving health care. Furthermore, we believe that all individuals should have access to the best care in their neighborhoods.

The agreement came hours after a pro-choice rally outside of Toledo Hospital Monday evening.

Supporters say keeping the abortion clinic open gives woman the access to the health care they need.

"Without safe and legal abortion in the city and this region, women with means will be able to travel across state lines or to Columbus, Cleveland or Dayton, but low income women will be left without anywhere to go," said Jaime Miracle, deputy director of Naral Pro-Choice Ohio.

"I was born and grew up mostly in Toledo. Later, when I needed an abortion, as has one in three American women at some time in our lives, I was in London, where it was safe and legal. This taught me why medical procedures should not be decided by politicians," said famous feminist Gloria Steinhem.

Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling that the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights in 2014 when it decided to shut down Capital Care of Toledo.

The agreement has not yet been signed, as an understanding is just in writing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.