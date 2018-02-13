One killed in four-car chain reaction crash

Police say one person is dead following a four-vehicle chain reaction crash Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Airport and Reynolds around 5:30 p.m.

Police say all four vehicles were heading eastbound on Airport in the left lane when a Buick Century driven by 58-year-old Kamel Burkett rear-ended a GMC Terrain driven by 46-year-old Juan Padilla.

The crash caused Padilla to rear-end a Ford Fusion driven by 20-year-old Moira Behrman, who then rear-ended a Dodge Dart driven by 71-year-old Donald Jackson.

Burkett was taken to UTMC where he was later pronounced deceased. The crash is under investigation.

