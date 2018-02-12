Rossford City Schools construction is making progress

Work is well underway in Rossford.

Their Bus Garage is near complete and the school renovations are getting closer. Like at the elementary where some work will begin in March.. Parents have mixed feeling about the new images they saw of the buildings.

"I'm very excited about it. It's going to be a huge step forward for the community," said Jim Sabovik, a parent of a Rossford student.

"I'm a little apprehensive about the classrooms. I don't think I really like the size of the classrooms," said Carol Cervenec, another parent.

Cervenec has two grandson's in elementary and said the design is growing on her, but she worries about the budget on the close to $72 million plan.

"I'm hoping that everything looks good, turns out good and things go as accomplished within the budget," Cervenec said.

The schools construction team explained to the School Board that they are on budget, but did make minor adjustments to the design. They expect the bulk of construction to begin once students are dismissed for summer break this year.

"It looks like a modern educational facility. You know it's been a great school, but it's past it's prime, well past it's prime and it really puts us in position to make our students that much better off moving forward," said Sabovik.

During that construction, high school students will be relocated to Owens Community College and Junior High Students will now use Indian Hills as a temporary learning space opposed to the junior high during construction.

"I think the biggest part of that was of course limiting disruption to our students and the educational process," said Dan Creps, the Superintendent of Rossford City Schools.

Doing so also helped cut cost on construction. Students are expected to be into the new building by January of 2020.

