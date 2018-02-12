TPD investigating car versus train crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating car versus train crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police and other crews are on scene of a car versus train crash.

This happened around 10 p.m. on Detroit Avenue near East State Line Road.

Crews have confirmed that one car is involved and there are unknown injuries.

WTOL 11 will update this story as more information is available on-air and online.

