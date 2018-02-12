2 people shot in central Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 people shot in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department are investigating a shooting in central Toledo after two people were shot Monday afternoon.  

The shooting happened near the 3200 block of Maplewood Avenue near Detroit Avenue.

