2 people shot in central Toledo

The Toledo Police Department are investigating a shooting in central Toledo after two people were shot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the 3200 block of Maplewood Avenue near Detroit Avenue.

Police say Javontay Johnson and Leonard Richardson were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg when they arrived to the scene.

The two said told police they were walking near Detroit and Arcadia when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot by an unknown person.

Police say the men then ran to a nearby home and were later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for at least one gunman.

