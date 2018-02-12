Housing Authority clears Terra housing project to move forward

Fremont City council has voted to create a Housing Authority, which is good news for Terra State Community College.

Last week, Fremont city council finalized their comprehensive housing plan. With it, they created a city housing authority and brings the city up to current Ohio code.

From now on, any new affordable housing projects will need city of Fremont oversight before moving forward.

"The idea is then, as we know that there is a housing shortage here in Fremont, we want to look into increasing the housing market here, we know what direction to take and the price point in which to take it," said Bob Gross, Economic Development director for the city of Fremont.

This process began with the building of the Landings and Terra Village, the future on campus housing at Terra State Community College.

With the housing authority in place and the plan approve, the project is 100 percent cleared to be finished for residency.

And with plans of eventually adding on additional structures for more students, Terra Village will be actively working with the housing authority every step of the way.

"When we are building housing in the community, that we are considering all facets and factors that are important for living comfortably in the city of Fremont. And as the college is a part of the city boundaries, we definitely want to make sure that our project is also approved and aligns with the plans of the city," said Dr. Jerome Webster, president and CEO of Terra State Community College.

The application process for residency is currently open for Terra village. Dr. Jerome Webster says the construction is on pace for their projected opening in the Fall.

