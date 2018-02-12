Local businesses prep for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air. Valentine's Day preparations are in full swing at local businesses in Toledo. With the holiday fast approaching, flower shops are gearing up for a busy week.

"Over the last few days we really started to ramp things up and get things greened in and start getting the flowers in so everything's nice and fresh," Eric Biler of The Flower Market in Toledo said.

Many flower shops start thinking about Valentine's Day right after Christmas. Always a hectic time of year, store owners say, but one they really look forward to.

"The product planning phase really starts right after Christmas and then we get everything ready and photographed for our website," Frank Viviano, Owner of Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts said. "A lot of people want to go all out this time of year."

At the Flower Market, store manager Eric Biler says it has been pretty crazy these past few days.

Workers have been taking hundreds of orders and prepping for hundreds of deliveries. That means there is a need for more staff.

Many stores say Valentine's Day is the biggest day of the year in terms of sales, right next to Mother's Day.

"Working extra hours and just trying to make everything special for everyone," Biler said.

At Bartz Viviano, dozens of orders are being held in a cooler. The store also brings in more staff during this time of year for extra help.

Of course, it is the roses that are always flying out the door.

"Everybody wants roses, red roses in particular," Biler said.

"They're classic, you know," Viviano said. "They have that timeless beauty to them and they really convey that romantic feeling that a lot of people are looking for this time of year."

Roses could arguably be the perfect gift for that special someone.

