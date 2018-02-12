Toledo serial killer could soon be released from jail

If you have been in Toledo long enough, you know the story of the Cook brothers. Both from Toledo, the Cook brothers were serial killers that took nine people's lives.

One of two brothers, Nathaniel Cook, could be let out of jail soon.

In 2000, the Cook brothers pleaded guilty to all nine slayings, which except for one, took place in the early 1980's.

It was all part of a plea agreement that Nathaniel would serve 20 years behind bars, and that 20 years is up Tuesday.

WTOL 11 made some calls Monday about the case and found out that his public defender has to file the right paperwork for what is called judicial release.

Part of that release does require a competency exam, which has yet to be scheduled and could take weeks to complete.

WTOL 11 will continue to follow details regarding Nathaniel's release.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.