Man accused of murdering Sierah Joughin appears in court, trial still set for March

The man accused of killing UT student Sierah Joughin in 2016 appeared in a Fulton County court Monday afternoon.

James Worley was arrested for Joughin's murder in July of 2016, shortly after authorities found her remains.

During the pretrial hearing, Worley was expected to formally accept or reject a plea deal that would have him avoid the death penalty. However, the plea deal was never discussed in the courtroom.

Instead, the hearing was about moving forward with the trial, which is expected to begin next month.

Because there was no formal decision made on the plea deal, attorneys say that it is still an option for Worley.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.