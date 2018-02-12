Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office searching for teen missing for more than week

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say 16-year-old Jenna Torok went missing from her home in Springfield Township between 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m on January 31.

Police say Torok is believed to be in the Toledo area.

Torok is described as standing at five feet five inches and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4977.

