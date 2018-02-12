What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is one form of cryptocurrency or digital money.More >>
The cost of healthcare in America can be staggering.More >>
In his last year in office, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich joined WTOL to discuss accomplishments in Ohio over the last seven years, “unfinished business,” and what is next for the state’s chief executive and former Republican 2016 presidential candidate.More >>
For us, the snow, cold and ice are harsh winter conditions are about as far away as you can imagine from hot and stagnant summer days where algae blooms thrive on in Lake Erie.More >>
Who really is new Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz?
To answer that question, I spent a day with him to get a glimpse into the man and the leader. His days start early and end late.More >>
Rain shower chances will increase late Wednesday and Thursday. A return to normal, highs in the 30s by the weekend.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The man accused of killing UT student Sierah Joughin in 2016 rejected a plea deal.More >>
There has been a need for more hands-on workers for many years. It is now becoming an issue, and with the shortage there could be a rise in cost and delays.More >>
Are you in need of a job? Aldi wants to put you to work.More >>
Toledo police are looking for a teen girl who has been missing for more than a week.More >>
Police say southbound I-475 near State Route 25 Exit 2, just west of the Fort Meigs Overpass, will be shut down for about an hour Monday morning.More >>
