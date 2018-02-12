Kasich orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of slain Ohio police officers

(WTOL) - Governor John Kasich ordered Monday that all flags should be flown at half-staff in honor of two Ohio police officers who were killed over the weekend.

Kasich said flag should be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to honor and remember Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli until they are buried.

Kasich's order reads:

In honor of the lives and service of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio effective immediately throughout their interments.

