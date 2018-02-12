Southbound I-475 reopen after being shut down due to crashes

Police say southbound I-475 near State Route 25 Exit 2, just west of the Fort Meigs Overpass, is reopen after being closed for about an hour Monday morning.

The closure started at southbound I-475 at US 24 due to a multiple vehicle crash.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash.

Expect delays as there is still a large backup in the area.

