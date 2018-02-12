Crews investigate suspicious fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews investigate suspicious fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire in north Toledo Monday morning. 

The fire occurred on 706 Ashwood Avenue around 6:30 a.m. 

Crews say the home appears to be vacant and the fire is suspicious. 

Fire investigators are being called to the scene.

