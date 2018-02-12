TPD searching for armed Speedway robber

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Toledo police are looking for a man who robbed a west Toledo Speedway Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at the Speedway on Laskey Road around midnight.

Police say a masked man entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said the man then fled the scene after getting away with some money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and will release a picture of the man later in the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.