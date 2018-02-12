TPD searching for armed Speedway robber - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are looking for a man who robbed a west Toledo Speedway Sunday night. 

The robbery occurred at the Speedway on Laskey Road around midnight.

Police say a masked man entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. 

Police said the man then fled the scene after getting away with some money. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area. 

Police are reviewing surveillance video and will release a picture of the man later in the day.

