Costly Care: How the prices of procedures vary

The cost of healthcare in America can be staggering.More >>
In his last year in office, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich joined WTOL to discuss accomplishments in Ohio over the last seven years, “unfinished business,” and what is next for the state’s chief executive and former Republican 2016 presidential candidate.More >>
For us, the snow, cold and ice are harsh winter conditions are about as far away as you can imagine from hot and stagnant summer days where algae blooms thrive on in Lake Erie.More >>
Who really is new Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz?
To answer that question, I spent a day with him to get a glimpse into the man and the leader. His days start early and end late.More >>
Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.More >>
Rain shower chances will increase late Wednesday and Thursday. A return to normal, highs in the 30s by the weekend.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
You don’t have to be Polish to appreciate a great paczki. The popular pastry can be found in Toledo area stores. But to discover the real deal you have to go to the Polish Village where the local paczki craze began.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
WalleyeMore >>
Rain shower chances will increase late Wednesday and Thursday. A return to normal, highs in the 30s by the weekend.More >>
Hockey careers don’t last forever, but McLain has a long-term vision of working with special needs kids once his days on the ice are done.More >>
