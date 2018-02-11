Findlay police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Findlay police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call from 1316 Fox Street just after midnight Sunday regarding a shooting incident.

Once police arrived, they say a man was found with a suspected gunshot wound inside the residence.

The man has been identified as Jeffery L. Gary, 56, from Findlay.

Police say Gary was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed at a later date at the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

According to police, the unidentified suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival. The weapon used was not located at the scene.

Police say they have interviewed the caller and are following up on other information. An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Findlay Police at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

Tips to Crime Stopper could result in a reward if the information leads to an arrest or prosecution.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.