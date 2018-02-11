TFD respond to south Toledo apartment fire Sunday morning

Toledo Fire Department responded to a south Toledo apartment fire Sunday morning.

TFD says the fire started on the first floor of the apartment building at 3950 Airport Highway and spread throughout.

Crews say people were trapped on second floor and had to be rescued.

A few people were taken to the hospital, but crews are unsure on how serious their injuries were.

Crews say this was a two alarm fire.

