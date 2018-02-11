Lake Township crews respond to roll-over crash overnight

Lake Township police and rescue crews responded to a crash early Sunday morning.

This happened on State Route 795 near Tracey Road in Walbridge around 3:30 a.m.

Crews say a male driver was driving on 795 and lost control of his vehicle, before flipping the car over in a ditch on the side of the road. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver's identity was not provided.

There were no other cars involved and no passengers. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The car was towed from that ditch.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on scene.

