Lake Township crews respond to roll-over crash overnight

FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for a slippery day today. Light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet are possible, especially south and east of US 24, including Toledo.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for a slippery day today. Light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet are possible, especially south and east of US 24, including Toledo.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.More >>
Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
Lake Township police and rescue crews responded to a crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Lake Township police and rescue crews responded to a crash early Sunday morning.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for a slippery day today. Light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet are possible, especially south and east of US 24, including Toledo.More >>
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Watch for a slippery day today. Light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet are possible, especially south and east of US 24, including Toledo.More >>
The City of Toledo has issued a Boil Advisory Sunday for approximately 45 customers at: Ferris Avenue from Cherry Street to Oakland Street, to include Arcadia Avenue from Cherry Street to Ferris Avenue.More >>
The City of Toledo has issued a Boil Advisory Sunday for approximately 45 customers at: Ferris Avenue from Cherry Street to Oakland Street, to include Arcadia Avenue from Cherry Street to Ferris Avenue.More >>