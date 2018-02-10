Line brawl (inc. goalies): Wild fight at Saturday's Walleye game

Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Monday will bring a return to sunshine will a cool feel, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s.More >>
Monday will bring a return to sunshine will a cool feel, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
WalleyeMore >>
WalleyeMore >>
Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.More >>
Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Girl power was on display Saturday at Imagination Station in Downtown Toledo. The hands on science center tried to get girls interested in a STEM career.More >>
Girl power was on display Saturday at Imagination Station in Downtown Toledo. The hands on science center tried to get girls interested in a STEM career.More >>
David Higgins is 88 years old, stands 5’9”, weighs 165 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also suffers from Dementia.More >>
David Higgins is 88 years old, stands 5’9”, weighs 165 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also suffers from Dementia.More >>