Line brawl (inc. goalies): Wild fight at Saturday's Walleye game

The Walleye have now won seven straight games after defeating Kansas City 5-0 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center, but a line brawl in the third period overshadowed the game itself.

Mavericks forward, Garrett Klotz, cross-checked A.J. Jenks multiple times while he was down on the ice and that started a full-on melee.

In total, there were 125 minutes in penalties in the game.

The goalies also joined the fight. Walleye goaltender Matej Machovsky skated the length of the ice to square up with Mason McDonald.

The Walleye are back in action on Sunday at the Huntington Center at 5:15

