Churches and businesses closing ahead of icy weather Sunday

Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.

The list includes the following churches and businesses:

  • Center for Conscious Living – Waterville – Sunday services canceled
  • Fremont Flea Market – Closed Sunday
  • Immanuel Lutheran – Toledo – Sunday services canceled
  • Lewis Ave. Baptist Church – Temperance – Sunday TRANSPORTATION canceled
  • Liberty Garden Road Church – Monclova – Sunday services canceled
  • Ogden Church – Adrian – Sunday services canceled

