Churches and businesses closing ahead of icy weather Sunday

Churches and businesses in the area are already canceling events ahead of forecasted freezing rain on Sunday morning.

The list includes the following churches and businesses:

Center for Conscious Living – Waterville – Sunday services canceled

Fremont Flea Market – Closed Sunday

Immanuel Lutheran – Toledo – Sunday services canceled

Lewis Ave. Baptist Church – Temperance – Sunday TRANSPORTATION canceled

Liberty Garden Road Church – Monclova – Sunday services canceled

Ogden Church – Adrian – Sunday services canceled

