Freezing Drizzle, Sleet & Snow for Sunday!

Sunday will bring a mess of winter weather, from freezing drizzle to sleet and snow. Light snow and freezing drizzle will begin in the early morning on Sunday.











Light snow will continue through the afternoon into southern Michigan, with freezing drizzle/rain and sleet falling for many south of US 24 from mid morning through mid-day.







All precipitation will switch to light snow before wrapping up near dinner time.







Southeast Michigan will see 2 - 3", Toledo will see 1 - 2" and many seeing up to a tenth an inch of ice/freezing rain.







Use caution on the roadways for your Sunday, and for the latest weather updates:

