Police cancel statewide missing person alert for 88-year-old man

The Missing Adult Alert for 88-year-old David Higgins was canceled on Saturday evening.

The Lebanon, OH Police Department issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

David Higgins was supposed to pick up his wife at a salon in Warren, OH around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday but never returned.

Mr. Higgins is 88 years old, stands 5’9”, weighs 165 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He also suffers from Dementia.

