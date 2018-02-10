Police cancel statewide missing person alert for 88-year-old man

Monday will bring a return to sunshine will a cool feel, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Girl power was on display Saturday at Imagination Station in Downtown Toledo. The hands on science center tried to get girls interested in a STEM career.More >>
David Higgins is 88 years old, stands 5’9”, weighs 165 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also suffers from Dementia.More >>
Monday will bring a return to sunshine will a cool feel, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s.More >>
We are just days away from the beginning of Lent, the season when Catholics and other Christians traditionally fast, leading up to Easter. In the old days that meant cleaning the cupboard of things like lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit to make pre-Lent treats like the Polish-favorite Paczki.More >>
Police say the accident was the result of a driver not paying attention and not due to bad road conditions.More >>
