Imagination Station promotes girl power at weekend science event

Girl power was on display Saturday at Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.

The hands-on science center tried to get girls interested in a STEM career.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The goal of the event is to curb the under-representation of women in STEM fields by encouraging young women to give it a thought.

Aliana Sherwood says she’d like to become a pediatrician.

“I like helping kids and stuff so it would be good for me," said Aliana.

Only 24 percent of STEM workers are women.

Throughout the day girls explored different STEM professions by taking part in workshops and activities led by local STEM professionals.

One of them was Shannon Jurca, an engineer at Pilkington who talked about the science of breaking glass.

She thinks girls need role models like her.

“Part of the problem is not seeing enough women in the field so I think the more we get out and show young girls it’s fun and possible the more they’ll be interested in it," said Jurca.

Maanasa Mendu is only fifteen years old and interested in it.

She has invented low cost ways to bring electricity to developing countries.

Forbes Magazine has her on its thirty under thirty list.

“I definitely want to expand upon this project and create a social enterprise to develop the solution around the world,” said Mendu of her future.

And it’s hoped other girls like Maanasa Mendu will be equally inspired to pursue a STEM career after their day at Imagination Station.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















