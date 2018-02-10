It's Paczki-time in Toledo! Where to get your hands on the delicious treats

We are just days away from the beginning of Lent, the season when Catholics and other Christians traditionally fast, leading up to Easter.

In the old days that meant cleaning the cupboard of things like lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit to make pre-Lent treats like the Polish-favorite Paczki.

The tradition continues in areas that still have large Polish-American populations like Toledo and over the years the jelly doughnut-like Paczki have become favorites of almost everyone in the area, regardless of ethnic background.

One of the most popular Paczki sales is happening from Sunday until Tuesday in Toledo’s Polish Village on Lagrange St. in north Toledo.

Toledo’s ONE Village Council is holding their 28th Annual Paczki Fundraising sale on Sunday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Monday, February 12 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Fat Tuesday, February 13 starting at 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Prices are $7 per half dozen; $14 per dozen; and $12 for Polish coffee cakes.

The location is Chester Zablocki Center 3015 Lagrange St, Toledo, OH 43608, Corner of LaGrange & Central.

Michael’s Café and Bakery in east Toledo is also holding a Paczki Day Paczki for Paws celebration on Fat Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 101 Main St. in the Weber Block Building.

The event will have cuddly animals and live entertainment and will benefit Paws and Whiskers.

