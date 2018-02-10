No one injured after four-car accident in west Toledo on Saturda - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No one injured after four-car accident in west Toledo on Saturday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Everyone is fine after a four-car accident on Alexis and Lewis in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the accident was the result of a driver not paying attention and not due to bad road conditions.

Two of the cars were able to drive away from the accident.

A baby was a passenger in one of the cars but is fine.

