Area law enforcement, others show support to Westerville Police Dept.

Police Departments, municipalities and fire departments around the area showed their support on social media to the Westerville, OH Police Department on Saturday after news broke that two Westerville Police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral sent a message on behalf of the Toledo Police Department.

On behalf of everyone from @ToledoPolice our thoughts and prayers are going out to all effected from this tragedy. — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) February 10, 2018

The City of Toledo, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Police Department all tweeted messages of condolences in the hours after the shooting.

On behalf of all in the city of Toledo, our prayers go out to everyone in the city of Westerville and all affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/xQNUltmAOs — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) February 10, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with @WestervillePD, their families and the @tellwesterville community after today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/v1rxSU3Bvv — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) February 10, 2018

Sending our prayers to the @WestervillePD, their familes and the community after the tragedy today. ???? — Oregon Ohio Police (@OregonOHPolice) February 10, 2018

The Ohio State Highway Patrol simply tweeted a picture of their badge with the black band across it, representing mourning for the death of an officer.

Political leaders also expressed their support.

My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD. https://t.co/AoingY77Ky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today. I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

Praying for the families of two police officers killed in the line of duty today in Westerville. A tragic reminder of the danger men and women protecting us face every day. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 10, 2018

Connie and I are heartbroken by this loss. We are thinking of the officers' families, their fellow officers and everyone involved, and we are grateful to all law enforcement who put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe. -SB https://t.co/8iYe7CsVpJ — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 10, 2018

Westerville is a northern suburb of Columbus.

