Area law enforcement, others show support to Westerville Police Dept.

Police Departments, municipalities and fire departments around the area showed their support on social media to the Westerville, OH Police Department on Saturday after news broke that two Westerville Police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral sent a message on behalf of the Toledo Police Department.

The City of Toledo, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Police Department all tweeted messages of condolences in the hours after the shooting.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol simply tweeted a picture of their badge with the black band across it, representing mourning for the death of an officer.

Political leaders also expressed their support. 

Westerville is a northern suburb of Columbus.

