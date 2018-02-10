Pedestrian hit Saturday, TPD looking for vehicle involved

Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible early on your Saturday. Light northeast winds could blow the heavy snowfall from Friday, so watch for drifting in rural areas. High, 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight, with snow falling before dawn. The overnight low hits 19 degrees.More >>
Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible early on your Saturday. Light northeast winds could blow the heavy snowfall from Friday, so watch for drifting in rural areas. High, 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight, with snow falling before dawn. The overnight low hits 19 degrees.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Police say a pedestrian was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo Police say a pedestrian was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible early on your Saturday. Light northeast winds could blow the heavy snowfall from Friday, so watch for drifting in rural areas. High, 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight, with snow falling before dawn. The overnight low hits 19 degrees.More >>
Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible early on your Saturday. Light northeast winds could blow the heavy snowfall from Friday, so watch for drifting in rural areas. High, 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight, with snow falling before dawn. The overnight low hits 19 degrees.More >>
A warm welcome on a cold night because it was their "Night to Shine" on Friday.More >>
A warm welcome on a cold night because it was their "Night to Shine" on Friday.More >>
The crawl not only raises money for a good cause but it is the kickoff for Bowling Green’s Chill-A-Bration.More >>
The crawl not only raises money for a good cause but it is the kickoff for Bowling Green’s Chill-A-Bration.More >>