Pedestrian hit Saturday, TPD looking for vehicle involved

Toledo Police say a pedestrian was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Police say Robert Pasquarelli was riding a bicycle south bound on Hawley Street between Klondike Street and Western, underneath the train bridge just before 11:45 a.m.

Police say Pasquarelli was struck from behind by a south bound vehicle, which failed to stop after striking him. The vehicle fled south on Hawley Street.

Pasquarelli suffered severe injuries and is being treated at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Police are looking for a white sedan, possibly a Buick with a dark colored top and a missing passenger side mirror. The vehicle may have other damage to the front as well.

If you have any information about this vehicle you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

