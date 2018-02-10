In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. 10, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Jenny Amstutz of Nature's Corner

She showed us some gardening themed Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Promoted her Wild Bird Talk Event that is occurring Saturday afternoon.

Chef Salah Zahafi and Aalaa Eldeib of So Sweet Lebanese & French Pastries

Introduced us to tasty food options for Valentine's Day.

Paula Brown, owner of Paula Brown Shop

She showed off some new items in her shop and Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Gordon Ebright, owner and operator of Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Brought in different assortments of chocolates and gift ideas for Valentine's Day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.