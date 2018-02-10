In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. 10, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 10, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Jenny Amstutz of Nature's Corner 

  • She showed us some gardening themed Valentine's Day gift ideas.
  • Promoted her Wild Bird Talk Event that is occurring Saturday afternoon.

Chef Salah Zahafi and Aalaa Eldeib of So Sweet Lebanese & French Pastries

  • Introduced us to tasty food options for Valentine's Day. 

Paula Brown, owner of Paula Brown Shop

  • She showed off some new items in her shop and Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Gordon Ebright, owner and operator of Schakolad Chocolate Factory 

  • Brought in different assortments of chocolates and gift ideas for Valentine's Day. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly