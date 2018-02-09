Chocolate crawl attracts hundreds in downtown Bowling Green

A cascading chocolate fountain at Waddington Jewelers was just one of the 18 stops Friday night along Bowling Green’s Chocolate Crawl.

Crawlers dipped strawberries and marsh mellows in the delicious waterfall of sweetness.

“Oh my gosh how can you not like chocolate and I like milk chocolate” said Nettie Rose.

The crawl was a benefit for the United Way of Wood County. There was a total of 400 people who turned out to help raise $4,000 and to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“Everything. Delicious. Not nutritious. Everything you need in life” said Zalton Zeeter.

Over at Farm Girls Vintage Boutique, they served up Buckeye Cookies and Chocolate Overloaded Cupcakes.

The crawl not only raises money for a good cause but it is the kickoff for Bowling Green’s Chill-A-Bration, which continues Saturday with ice sculptures, craft beer, food, carriage rides and entertainment.

“Oh my goodness it brings so many people out. We’ve got a great town. We want people to come to Bowling Green and have a great time” said Mary Hinkleman of Downtown BG, sponsor of the crawl.

And on this night, crawlers were going to Sam B’s for a rare chance to sample a Pecan Chocolate Bourbon Pie.

“You have a very productive staff put together a pie crust on a sheet tray, add the chocolate and bourbon soaked pecans, bake it and add more chocolate” according to Sandy Daum of Sam B’s.

A perfect diet for folks who don’t consider themselves overweight, just chocolate enriched.

