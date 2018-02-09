Lucas County officials appeal to Ohio Supreme Court to take up jail dispute case

Officials in Toledo appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court over a dispute with the Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio.

At the center of the case is who should pay for certain inmates held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

In 2014, city officials decided to charge certain offenders with state statutes rather than city statutes, meaning they would fall under the responsibility of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio rather than the Lucas County Jail.

The case was last in the Court of Appeals of Ohio Sixth Appellate District Lucas County. The court ruled in favor of the Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio.

The notice of appeal was filed February 5.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.