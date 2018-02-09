Ottawa Hills was the only school district to have a normal school day during Friday's heavy snowfall

Only one school District in the Greater Toledo held classes Friday after the heavy snowfall and it was a usual suspect.

Ottawa Hills schools began classes on time without delay.

Superintendent Kevin S. Miller said it is because the district is so small, at only two and a half square miles. Additionally, the district doesn't use bussing, because many students are dropped off by car.

Superintendent Miller says with such a small district, it would probably take a level 3 snow emergency to ever cancel school.

"So, we ask our self 'Is it dangerous for our kids to be out, or do we just need to be cautious.' And if we do just need to be cautious, we're saying 'Ok, we're going to go to school' and trust that people will be cautious," Miller explained.

"We're a two and a half mile radius, so it's not very far to drive here. It took us maybe an extra minute. You just have to be careful, go slowly, and maybe give yourself a little extra time," said Lauri Cooper, an Ottawa Hills Elementary Parent

The school district's production of Peter Pan is also not being canceled. It will be held throughout the weekend, beginning Friday night.

