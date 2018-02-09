FIRST ALERT: Messy Weather over the Weekend

As snow winds down Friday night our attention turns
to a chance of some messy weather over the weekend.
Any precipitation Saturday should be light and spotty,
while snow on Sunday may require a shovel to clear.
Saturday Noon: a northeast breeze increases to 10-15 mph.
Saturday 4:00 PM: scattered light rain and snow expected, sleet possible.
Sunday 8:00 AM: low pressure will be tracking across Ohio bringing a
chance of snow very early in the day.
Sunday 2:00 PM: snow accumulations possible with highs upper 20s.
We urge caution on the roads this weekend with scattered precipitation
possible both Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT 7-Day brings a warm up into the middle of next week.
Rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great weekend, Robert Shiels WTOL
