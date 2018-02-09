FIRST ALERT: Messy Weather over the Weekend

As snow winds down Friday night our attention turns

to a chance of some messy weather over the weekend.

Any precipitation Saturday should be light and spotty,

while snow on Sunday may require a shovel to clear.

Saturday Noon: a northeast breeze increases to 10-15 mph.

Saturday 4:00 PM: scattered light rain and snow expected, sleet possible.

Sunday 8:00 AM: low pressure will be tracking across Ohio bringing a

chance of snow very early in the day.

Sunday 2:00 PM: snow accumulations possible with highs upper 20s.

We urge caution on the roads this weekend with scattered precipitation

possible both Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT 7-Day brings a warm up into the middle of next week.

Rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend, Robert Shiels WTOL