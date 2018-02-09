Perrysburg City Council members call for more transparency from Mayor's office for new city prosecutor

Following a dramatic Perrysburg City Council meeting earlier this week, Council members are calling on more transparency from the Mayor's office to appoint a new city prosecutor.

The council voted against appointing the person recommended for the job by the retiring city prosecutor and Mayor Monday night.

Council members said they had less than an hour to interview the candidate.

Following the "no" vote, the current city prosecutor threw down his badge in anger. Marty Aubrey, served in the role of city prosecutor for 30 years.He was expected to retire from his role in March, but did so early.

Council members wrote in a news release that they are looking forward to working with the Mayor's office to fill the position in a transparent way.

WTOL 11 reached out to Mayor Mackin and he said the city reached out to council members before the vote and never got any questions or concerns back.

