TPD officer charged in December crash

A Toledo police officer was indicted in a serious crash that happened in December.

According to the indictment, Mohammed Nasser faces one felony and two misdemeanors charges after an investigation determined Nesser's speeding caused the crash.

Nasser suffered a broken leg as well as other injuries as a result of the crash.

Police at the scene originally faulted a woman, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, driving the other case for the crash. However, after the investigation, police corrected the original claim.

