Deputies searching for armed suspect, robbed Jimmy John's in Holland

HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Lucas County Sheriff's deputies are asking for your help in finding the person who robbed Jimmy John's on Airport Highway Friday morning.

Deputies said the male subject was armed with a gun at the time of the robbery.

He's described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark sweatpants. 

He was about to get away with unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

