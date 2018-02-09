Deputies searching for armed suspect, robbed Jimmy John's in Holland

Lucas County Sheriff's deputies are asking for your help in finding the person who robbed Jimmy John's on Airport Highway Friday morning.

Deputies said the male subject was armed with a gun at the time of the robbery.

He's described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark sweatpants.

He was about to get away with unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.