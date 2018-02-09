Sylvania students trade books for shovels on day off

The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The best chance of snow this evening and tonight will be along and north of the state line. Snow amounts as expected have been much heavier across Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties in Michigan.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo police officer was indicted in a serious crash that happened in December.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
Toledo police found more than 30 dogs and puppies living in "deplorable conditions" Thursday night in north Toledo.More >>
Lucas County Sheriff's deputies are asking for your help in finding the person who robbed Jimmy John's on Airport Highway Friday morning.More >>
Oregon police are on the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car.More >>
