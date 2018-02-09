Bones found in Montana are not Skelton boys

Andrew, Alex and Tanner Skelton in an age-enhanced photo from 2016 (Source: National Center for missing children and exploited children)

The bones of three boys found in Montana in September 2017 are not those of the missing Skelton boys.

The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.

After the discovery of the bones, they were sent to the University of North Texas for analysis. Using the dental records, the university could not match the DNA of the bones with that of the Skelton boys.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Department, the bones are likely archeological in nature. Researchers date the bones are about 100 years old.

In December, Michigan State Police reached out to Missoula authorities after hearing the story about the discovery about the bones.

