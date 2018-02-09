Ohio EPA issues permit for IronUnits

The Ohio EPA issued a final air emissions permit to IronUnits.

The permit will allow the company to build a plant at the Ironville Terminal on Front Street and Millard Avenue in east Toledo. According to the EPA, the plant will produce 2.48 millions tons of hot briquetted per year.

The EPA issued the permit on the conditions the plant limits total maximum air emissions for the protection of residents and the environment.

The EPA says the expected pollutants will be carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and greenhouse gases pollutants.

