What to do this weekend: March 31-April 1

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL/AP) -

Lots of bunny-related activities this weekend.

Saturday, March 31

  • Breakfast with the Bunny: Toledo Zoo 9 a.m. Children's egg hunt on Africa! Overlook (or indoors if weather is bad). Family friendly crafts and a visit with the bunny! Finally, a chef-designed breakfast with kids in mind. Visit website or call 419-385-5721, ext. 6001 for more information.
  • The Beginner's Guide to Brush Pen Calligraphy: Fleetwood's Tap Room 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online.
  • TRRC Dave's Spring Training Run: This is the final tune up run for the Glass City Marathon. Oak Openings offers a variety of trails. We will be utilizing the all-purpose trail and a portion of the Wabash Cannonball Greenway Trail. Crushed stone and paved trails will be used to ensure good footing. Runners can choose any distance desired from 11, 18 or up to 22 miles. Register on RignSignUp or you can stop in to Dave's Running Shop in Perrysburg on Friday evening, March 30 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. OR on race morning at Oak Openings starting at 6:30 a.m. The run will go off at 7:30 a.m. sharp. Cost is $15.00. TRRC Members receive a $5 discount by using code: feelbetter18
  • Zoar Lutheran Church (Indiana Ave., Perrysburg) Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Beginning with Easter Egg hunt for toddlers through fourth graders, organized by age. Crafts, cookie making and other activities.
  • 18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Olander Park: 9am, 10am 11am & Noon Sessions - Prior Registration Required! FREE for Sylvania School District Residents, $5 per child for Non-Residents. Make a special art project then head out to find and collect plastic eggs to exchange for prizes. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Prior Registration is required at Olander.recdesk.com
  • Old Road Dinner Train Blissfield "Cottontail Express" trains: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Features appearance by the Easter Bunny, doughnuts, punch, activities for the youngsters and a 90 minute train ride through the scenic Blissfield farmlands. Call 1-888-467-2451 for more information. www.murdermysterytrain.com
  • Spring Open House & Pictures with the Easter Bunny at Nature's Corner: Join us for our Annual Spring Open House! Pick an Easter Egg to see what you'll save on your total purchase! 15%, 20% or 30%! (Exclusions apply, see store for details.) Take your picture with the Easter Bunny from 11am - 1pm. Don't forget your camera.
  • Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast at St. Paul's Lutheran Church: FREE EASTER EGG HUNT and Pancake Breakfast starting at 9 a.m.! Bring your Easter Egg basket, collect goodies and then join us for breakfast afterwards! **RAIN OR SHINE! 
  • Hayes Easter Egg Roll: Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont. Kids age 3-10. 2-3:30 p.m. FREE admission. Bring three hard-boiled colored eggs. Prizes awarded by age. Face-painting, cornhole, storytime, crafts and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
  • Church on Strayer Helicopter Easter Egg Drop: 5:30 p.m. Over 120,000 eggs filled with candy and toys. A free event for children under 5th grade
  • Toledo Walleye Watch Party: Fleetwood's Tap Room at Hensville 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Watch the Walleye take on the Indy Fuel.

Sunday, April 1

  • Church on Strayer Helicopter EasterEgg Drop: 10:30 a.m.
  • Christ the King Easter dinner: Free Dinner is open to all, especially those with no where to go and have financial need.  

