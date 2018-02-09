Weekend planner: March 17-18 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weekend planner: March 17-18

The days are getting longer and (hopefully) warmer. Here's some things you might want to check out this weekend.

Saturday, March 17

  • Shamrockin' the Blarney: One of Toledo's biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Happening all day starting at 6 a.m. Music starts at noon. 
  • Imagination Station's Flight: The Sky's the Limit flight simulator opens to the public.
  • Motorcycle Swap meet at Swanton Sport Center (610 north Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 for adults kids are free
  • Granite City Food and Brewery St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Maumee. A percentage of St. Patrick's Day sales will benefit local firefighters 
  • American Legion Post 97 in Adrian hosting St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Corned beef & cabbage dinner for $9 and a reuben sandwich plate for $7. Music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Maumee Senior Center St. Patty's Day Dinner & Dance: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 2430 S. Detroit Ave.
  • Monster Jam at Huntington Center: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Featuring Grave Digger, Monster Mutt Jailbird and Master of Disaster. 

Sunday, March 18

  • Easter Bunny Photo Session to benefit canine cancer research: Gladieux Home Center, 5120 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 10 a.m. - 4. p.m. Framed photographs, 4 by 6 inches, will cost $10 each
  • Toledo Zoo garden tour: “Come Grow with Us – A Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the Greenhouse and Ziems Conservatory”: 10:30 a.m. – noon, rain or shine. $10 for members, $15 for non-members
  •  Findlay Jazz Ensemble concert “Jazz – Where You Least Expect It!”: Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. Free and open to the public. 
  • Monster Jam at Huntington Center: 2 p.m.

