Weekend Planner: Feb. 10-11

While there will be snow on the ground this weekend, there are still plenty of events to catch.

Saturday

  • Bowling Green Winterfest - There are several events during Saturday's festivities in downtown Bowling Green including: I Heart Ohio Scavenger Hunt, Winter Market, Frost Bite, Fun Run, Ice Carving, 1BookBG Travia Fun, Chili and Soup Cookoff and more. 
  • Perrysburg Winterfest: There are several events for Perrysburg's winterfest Saturday as well including: Horse drawn trolley rides, ice carving, ice games, Trivia, and more.
  • Toledo Library will host the Black Comic Arts Fest which supports black comic book creators. There will be a panel discussion, workshops and presentations, as well as food vendors.

Sunday

  • 28th Annual Paczki Fundraiser - Paczki is a popular pastry throughout the area. Toledo's Polish International Village will hold a celebration of the pastry right before the beginning of Lent. The celebration will be at the Chester Zablocki Center.

