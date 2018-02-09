Oregon police responding to semi vs. car crash

A busy, snowy week continues with our next snow arriving overnight. Widespread accumulations of 1-2" are likely.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown helped secure $6 billion over the next two years to address the opioid epidemic along with a two-year funding extension for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the bipartisan budget agreement announced Wednesday.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
Ohio is eliminating two state panels created to help regulate ownership of dangerous wild animals after a suicidal man released lions, tigers and other creatures at his farm in 2011.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
Oregon police are on the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car.More >>
While there will be snow on the ground this weekend, there are still plenty of events to catch.More >>
FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: Toledo is likely to have its highest single day snow total since December, 2016. This will be a light snow that falls over many hours: from before sunrise until after sunset. 1-3" of snow is possible in the Toledo area by the morning commute. Be sure to check the School Delay Hot Spots map on WTOL beginning at 4:30 AM. This map is a snapshot from Thursday evening at 6:30. At that time some schools in Monroe county had already closed for Friday. ...More >>
Dozens of area business and organizations have canceled their services for the day.More >>
