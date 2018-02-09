Oregon police responding to semi vs. car crash

Oregon police are on the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of Woodville Road.

According to Oregon police, a black Ford Fusion was driving westbound on Woodville Road and collided with the semi when it crossed the center line.

Police say the semi driver tried to swerve out of the way but could not avoid a collision.

The driver of both the Fusion and semi suffered minor injuries.

Woodville Road is closed while authorities clean up the crash.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

