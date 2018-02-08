TPD investigate east Toledo shooting, one victim sent to hospital

Toledo Police are questioning one person after someone was shot Thursday night on Toledo's east side.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Worthington Street. A car was also found with multiple gunshots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WTOL 11 will update this story on-air and online as more information is confirmed.

