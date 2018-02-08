TPD investigate east Toledo shooting, one victim sent to hospita - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigate east Toledo shooting, one victim sent to hospital

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are questioning one person after someone was shot Thursday night on Toledo's east side.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Worthington Street. A car was also found with multiple gunshots. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

