Coming snowstorm results in long lines at grocery stores

It’s the kind of news supermarket owners love to hear; news of a snowstorm on the way.

Stores are slammed with customers and lines at checkout counters long.

“Oh we’ve really been busy. Plenty of everything, ten for ten sale going on, everybody is here getting stuff and getting ready for the storm” according to Oregon Meijer Store Manager Dana Thompson.

Everybody is ready to hunker down and ride out the storm. They’ve had plenty of warning.

”I bought snacks, cat food, milk the usual” says Lynn Matthews.

Shoppers have planned accordingly. They know they’re probably going to be stuck inside with cabin fever for a couple of days.

“Probably try to ride it out. Watch TV, hang out with the kids” says John Garcia.

Shoppers seem to agree on one thing. They’re sick of winter and running to the store.

“I can shovel 3 to 4 inches of snow real good. But this 1-9 inch stuff is too much for me” says Moose Korb.

Snow and groceries. The two go hand in hand just like peanut butter and jelly.

