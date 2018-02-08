Several tools from local church stolen in west Toledo

Toledo Police are looking into a theft happening at a local church.

Police said the incident happened at the Friendship Baptist Church, located on Nebraska Avenue in west Toledo sometime this week. .

The police reports show several tools were stolen from two storage units on the church's property.

There currently are any suspects and the worth of everything stolen has not been confirmed.

