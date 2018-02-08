Tiffin Community YMCA has a new window artist

William Keels, 38, came to the Tiffin Community YMCA to volunteer for their weekend backpack program through the Opportunity Center.

As an individual with Aspergers Syndrome, William risks the potential of closing himself off from social interaction. That is why when member engagement manager, John Aragon, heard William enjoys to paint, he gave William an new assignment.

"And when I heard that, I also heard he likes painting on windows. And I thought that could be a better fit to have him paint and have him do something that he enjoys doing," said Aragon.

William is now the Tiffin YMCA's resident window artist. For his second mural, William is helping to advertise the Y's upcoming Father Daughter dance.

"An opportunity for me to bring my art to the community," said William.

Last month, William drew a mural of Disney's Ariel at the pool entrance. William said that the Y community has embraced him as a new member of the family.

"It's a wonderful thing," he explained.

And the opportunity to allow someone to explore their passions falls right in line with the Y's commitment to connecting members with their community.

"Yeah, that's what we do, We connect. That's a part of our job, so it looks like William found his connection here," said Aragon.

"I'm getting a benefit and I'm getting an opportunity that I'd like to have for a few months, and to enjoy it from there," William said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.