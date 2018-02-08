Tiffin church receives $10,000 from Tiffin's Facade Enhancement Program

Old Trinity Episcopal Church received $10,000 in grant money from the city of Tiffin's Facade Enhancement Program.

The program was founded to help smaller businesses downtown use grant dollars to improve their signage, windows and building facades.But the church will be using the funds to install storm windows over their stained-glass windows.

Currently, the windows are covered with plexiglass, but experts are now saying plexiglass could lead to eventual damage of the ornate glass underneath.

The $10,000 is the maximum amount offered through the grant program and is a huge help for this small nonprofit.

Along with being a practical solution for the church, the grant is also helping continue the momentum of downtown Tiffin's growth, and adding more participants to the movement.

"We've been participating in various downtown activities, like we have a chocolate walk coming up. So, the church as a nonprofit in the downtown has been trying to figure out ways we can participate and enhance this renovation downtown," said Reverend Aaron Gerlach, with the Old Trinity Episcopal Church

The church hopes to have their new storm windows installed by mid Summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.