Friday Snow - What you need to know!

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: Toledo is likely to have its highest single day

snow total since December, 2016. This will be a light snow that falls

over many hours: from before sunrise until after sunset.

1-3" of snow is possible in the Toledo area by the morning commute.

Be sure to check the School Delay Hot Spots map on WTOL beginning

at 4:30 AM. This map is a snapshot from Thursday evening at 6:30. At

that time some schools in Monroe county had already closed for Friday.

The snow will stack up slowly all day long. This may give you a chance to

clear your snow a couple times, saving yourself one big job Friday night.

7:00 AM Friday: around 2" of snow is likely overnight into the morning commute.

Friday night: snow totals in the Toledo metro range from 5" to 8".

Snow accumulations will vary greatly across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The southern end of our viewing area will have little snow, with most of it falling

very early in the day. The heaviest snow will fall near the Ohio Turnpike (I-80)

and north - where as much as 6-10" totals will be possible.

ALERT DAYS are up for Saturday and Sunday. Wet snow is likely Saturday with

northeast winds gusting to near 20 mph. This may make for some unpleasant

conditions for being outdoors. Sunday will bring a chance of rain and snow.

Be safe on the roadways, sidewalks and out shoveling the snow!

Robert Shiels WTOL